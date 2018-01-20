Oxnard Police Announces Sudden Death of Beloved K9 Jax From Fatal Tumor - NBC Southern California
Oxnard Police Announces Sudden Death of Beloved K9 Jax From Fatal Tumor

The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois had just made an appearance in the 2018 Rose Parade on the Lucy Pet Foundation float

By Karla Rendon

Published 5 hours ago

    The Oxnard Police Department released the heartbreaking news that 5-year-old K9 Jax died Jan. 17, 2018 from a ruptured tumor.

    You were a very good boy indeed, K9 Jax.

    The Oxnard Police Department made a somber announcement Friday that one of its K9’s, Jax, died suddenly on Jan. 17 from an incurable tumor.

    The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was taken to a veterinarian after he showed signs of an illness during his training. After a series of evaluations, it was discovered that he had a ruptured tumor near his heart and his lungs. Jax was surrounded by family and friends before he succumbed to his illness. His handling partner, officer Danny Casson, was also there for Jax before he passed.

    "With Jax's passing, we have lost a beloved family member of the Oxnard Police Department," Assistant Police Chief Jason Benites said. "Our K9 officers are tightly bonded with their canine partners, who work tirelessly to help protect our community."

    Oxnard police said the dog was an "extremely tough" K9 who was always ready to hop into action when needed. Jax was also described as a crowd favorite who was full of personality.

    He was often greeted by his family with hugs and kisses after he would return from his duties.

    Jax, who began his service with Oxnard police in 2013, was an award-winning K9 who had recently had the unforgettable experience of making an appearance in the 2018 Rose Parade on the Lucy Pet Foundation float.

    Benites said Jax will be missed dearly and asks the public to keep Casson and his family in their thoughts through this difficult time.

