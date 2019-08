A man was shot and killed in an Oxnard home Saturday morning following calls to police about a family dispute, authorities said.

Police reported to the 1000 block of Berkshire Street and found a man with a wound to his chest. The victim died at the scene, police said.

Jaime Villarreal, 43, was arrested for the murder. Witnesses inside the home identified Villarreal as the shooter, authorities said.

The victims name has not been released.

