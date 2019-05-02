Some Good Mountain Lion News: P-22 is Healthy

P-22, a male mountain lion that frequently roams in the Santa Monica mountains, was recaptured and found in healthy condition the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Thursday, May 2, 2019.

What to Know P-22 mountain lion was recaptured so national park services could replace the battery in his tracking collar.

Officials say the big cat is in healthy condition.

P-22, a male mountain lion that frequently roams the Santa Monica Mountains, was recaptured and appeared to be healthy, wildlife officials said Thursday.

The big cat weighs 118 pounds and is approximately 9 to 10 years old, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced via Twitter.

The cat was captured in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to replace the battery in his tracking collar.

Last month, a male mountain lion known as P-47 was found dead from apparent rat poison ingestion. Rat poisons have been found in 21 out of the 22 lions the park service has tested, the park service said.

Los Angeles is one of the second largest cities in the world to have large cats living within city limits, the other being Mumbai, Inida, the park service said.

For more information on the local big cats, including a map of where they can be found, click here.