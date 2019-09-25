PCH Backed Up After Car Crashes Onto Beach, 1 Critically Injured

Power lines were down after a car crashed onto the beach north of Malibu. As seen on NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Published 46 minutes ago)

One person was critically injured and one person moderately injured Wednesday after a car went over the side of Pacific Coast Highway, north of Malibu, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Road closures and delays were in place because power lines were down, the VCFD said.

When Newschopper4 Alpha was over the scene, crews were slowly allowing vehicles to pass, with only one lane being used at a time.

Traffic was backed up heading southbound starting around Deer Creet Road and heading northbound around South Beach Club Way.