Ricky, a 1-year-old poodle, has been recovering at the Inland Valley Humane Society after he was found with a rubber band around his mouth.

Animal rights organization PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for shutting a poodle’s mouth shut with a rubber band.

The pooch, whose name is now Ricky, was found March 6 in an Ontario alley in the 700 block of Amador Avenue. The 1-year-old poodle’s mouth was shut so tightly with the rubber band that it embedded into his fur.

He was taken to the Inland Valley Humane Society, where he received emergency care for the wounds on his snout. He suffered infections on his mouth and tongue, which he is now recovering from. It is unknown how long Ricky was abandoned.

The shelter’s animal abuse investigation is ongoing, and PETA hopes the reward will encourage potential witnesses to come forward.

Poodle in Recovery After Being Bound With a Rubber Band

Anyone who has information on Ricky’s abuse is encouraged to contact the Inland Valley Humane Society at 909-623-9777.



