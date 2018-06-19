It was an art show unlike most others: free of charge to the public, with all the artists and artwork at your feet. Visitors from all over Southern California descended upon the Paseo in Pasadena for the 26th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival on Father's Day weekend.

More than 600 artists participated in this year's event, making it the largest ever, said organizer Tom Coston. He estimated they spent 20 hours working on over 200 distinct murals.

"We’ve watched them grow as artists here," Coston said. "And they get to try new things and test themselves physically as well.”

Coston, president of the nonprofit Light Bringer Project which founded the festival in 1993, said one of the event's main goals from the start was to provide a way for artists to build more community.

More than a quarter of a century later, mission accomplished.

"They’re painting, as you can see, in every genre imaginable. The artists just love it because they get to have a reunion with their friends and peers," Coston said. "The talent and energy is really humbling that they deliver to this event.”

Check out some of the artists and murals at this year's festival below.