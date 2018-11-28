HBO's popular fictional television show is believed to be the reason behind a rise in Husky-breed impounds, shelter workers said Wednesday.
Employees at the Department of Animal Services are calling it the "Game of Thrones" factor, much like when dalmatians were a popular breed at the release of the Disney flick, "101 Dalmatians."
The total number of husky-mix impounds at Riverside County animal shelters has seen an increase from 1.7 percent in 2013 to nearly seven percent in 2018. Read more here.
Photos of a few of the husky impounds can be seen below.