Photos: 'Game of Thrones' Factor? Shelters Say Show is Behind Rise in Husky Impounds

By Nathaniel Nunez

3 hours ago

Published 3 hours ago
HBO's popular fictional television show is believed to be the reason behind a rise in Husky-breed impounds, shelter workers said Wednesday.

Employees at the Department of Animal Services are calling it the "Game of Thrones" factor, much like when dalmatians were a popular breed at the release of the Disney flick, "101 Dalmatians."

The total number of husky-mix impounds at Riverside County animal shelters has seen an increase from 1.7 percent in 2013 to nearly seven percent in 2018. Read more here.

Photos of a few of the husky impounds can be seen below.
