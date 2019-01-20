PHOTOS: LA Views Super Wolf Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: LA Views Super Wolf Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
The Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse featured possibly the greatest name ever given to an natural occurrence, and when the skies over Los Angeles cleared on Sunday night, the event was not a letdown.

The partial lunar eclipse provided a cool view, and then, the moon turned red as totality was achieved.

See photos of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse below:
