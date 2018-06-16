PHOTOS: Police Uncover Drug Lab After Suspect Burns Himself

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responding to a call about a chemical burn found an underground drug lab in a Thousand Oaks apartment complex Friday.



22-year-old Anthony Albert of Thousand Oaks was arrested in connection with the case, the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit said in a release. Another person in the apartment called 911 after Albert spilled concentrated fentanyl powder on his skin and suffered a severe reaction, said Ventura County Sheriff's detective Stephen Egnatchik.



Below are pictures of chemicals and equipment meant to be used to manufacture the synthetic opioid fentanyl and possibly other drugs, the PCU believes.