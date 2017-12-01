yler Vaughns #21 of the USC Trojans dives into the endzone for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the Pac-12 Football Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on December 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

They're halfway there.

Sam Darnold has thrown for two touchdowns and the No.10 USC Trojans lead the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal, 17-14, at halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Three months ago, Darnold was considered one of the top candidates for the Hesiman Trophy, but after an inconsistent season that has seen the sophomore sensation throw a Pac-12 worst 12 interceptions, his dreams of lifting the most prestigious prize in College Football have been dashed.

Despite the fact that Darnold won't win the Heisman, he still has a chance to win the first Pac 12 Championship in USC history.

Darnold got the Trojans on the board first when he found receiver Michael Pitman Jr. over the middle on a seven-yard play action pass that put USC ahead 7-0.

Darnold was a perfect 4-for-4 for 81 yards and a touchdown in play action passes to start the game, and was just 1-for-3 without running a play action.

Stanford answered right back on the ensuing drive as a couple whistles by the referee aided the Cardinal in tying the game at the start of the second quarter.

First, Stanford was given great field position inside the red zone after the Trojans were called for a questionable pass interference penalty. A few plays later, on the USC 7-yard line, Bryce Love appeared to have been stopped behind the line of scrimmage and fumbled on the play.

However, the referees whistled the play dead, therefore not allowing USC the opportunity to challenge the call, and the Cardinal scored on the next play when Love burst up the middle for the touchdown.

After a 40-yard pass from Darnold to Pitman Jr. put the Trojans inside Stanford territory, the Capistrano Beach native hit Tyler Vaughns on a screen pass that the receiver took to the house for the score.

Needing a score heading into halftime, Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello connected on a 42-yard pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside that set Stanford up inside the Trojans 10-yard line, and running back Cameron Scarlett capped off the drive with a touchdown run.