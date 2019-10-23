There's a New DMV Office in the San Fernando Valley to Handle the Real ID Crunch - NBC Southern California
There's a New DMV Office in the San Fernando Valley to Handle the Real ID Crunch

The sprawling DMV office in Pacoima opened to replace one that recently closed in Granada Hills

By Jonathan Lloyd and Mekahlo Medina

Published 12 minutes ago

    New DMV Office Opens in Pacoima

    What to Know

    • The new Pacoima Drivers License Center opened Oct. 23

    • Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID can be used to board flights within the United States and enter secure federal buildings

    • The Pacoima DMV office replaces an office in Granada Hills that closed in September

    A new 19,000-square-foot Department of Motor Vehicles office with 28 service windows opened Wednesday morning in the San Fernando Valley. 

    The Pacoima DMV office replaces an office in Granada Hills that closed at the end of September. Located at 11623 Glenoaks Blvd. in Pacoima, the office will process driver's licenses and Real IDs. 

    Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID can be used to board flights within the United States and enter secure federal buildings, like military bases and federal courthouses. A California Real ID driver's license or identification card that meets the new requirements has a gold bear and star on it.

    While a Real ID card is recommended, it's not a requirement. U.S. passports, U.S. passport cards, military IDs, enhanced driver licenses, or other federally accepted identification can still be used to board flights in the United States and enter secure federal buildings. 

    If you're still not sure whether to get a Real ID, click here.

    Here's what to know about the Pacoima DMV new location. 

    Services

     

    • Only driver's licenses and Real IDs can be processed at the Pacoima location.

     

    Hours

     

    • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

