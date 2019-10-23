The Pacoima DMV office replaces an office in Granada Hills that recently closed. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. (Published 27 minutes ago)

What to Know The new Pacoima Drivers License Center opened Oct. 23

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID can be used to board flights within the United States and enter secure federal buildings

The Pacoima DMV office replaces an office in Granada Hills that closed in September

A new 19,000-square-foot Department of Motor Vehicles office with 28 service windows opened Wednesday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

The Pacoima DMV office replaces an office in Granada Hills that closed at the end of September. Located at 11623 Glenoaks Blvd. in Pacoima, the office will process driver's licenses and Real IDs.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID can be used to board flights within the United States and enter secure federal buildings, like military bases and federal courthouses. A California Real ID driver's license or identification card that meets the new requirements has a gold bear and star on it.

While a Real ID card is recommended, it's not a requirement. U.S. passports, U.S. passport cards, military IDs, enhanced driver licenses, or other federally accepted identification can still be used to board flights in the United States and enter secure federal buildings.

If you're still not sure whether to get a Real ID, click here.

Here's what to know about the Pacoima DMV new location.

Services

Only driver's licenses and Real IDs can be processed at the Pacoima location.

Hours