A dump truck slammed into a Pacoima apartment Tuesday afternoon and while the damage was extensive, initial reports indicate there were only minor injuries, fire officials said.

The crash occurred in the 12800 block of West Branford Street in Pacoima just before 4:45 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The man behind the wheel of the truck declined to be treated, while two women suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Initially, one man was reported missing in the confusion, but was later determined to be safe at work.

It wasn't immediately clear where the women were when the crash happened.

Water and natural gas utilities were secured, fire officials said.

