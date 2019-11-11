LAPD Officers Injured in Pacoima Pursuit Crash

A pursuit that began after a report of a robbery ended in an injury crash early Monday in the San Fernando Valley.

Details about the injuries were not immediately available.

The crash was reported just off the 118 Freeway in Pacoima near Glenoaks Boulevard and Paxton Street. A Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle rolled onto its roof, coming to a stop on the freeway entrance ramp.

Los Angeles Police officers were injured in the crash, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The individuals suspected in the robbery were arrested. They suffered injuries, but details about their conditions were not immediately available.

The Glenoaks Boulevard on- and off-ramps will be closed until about 9 a.m.