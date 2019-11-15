Pageant of the Masters Reveals a Patriotic 2020 Theme

The "tableaux vivant" spectacular, which features people posing inside iconic paintings and sculptures, will open its 87th season on July 8, 2020.

What to Know Laguna Beach

July 8-Sept. 3, 2020

On sale Dec. 1, 2019; advance tickets are $20-$245

Temperatures around Southern California finally did that dip-down, oh-it's-finally-fall kind of thing this week, which means it is time for our first postcard from the summer of 2020.

Sure, it seems early but when you're a known-around-the-world stage spectacular, you've got to begin the early ramp-up. And the fact that your run is a nightly thing for two months?

We mean... yeah. You'd get started sooner than soon, too.

Such is the way with Pageant of the Masters, the tableaux vivant tradition that's made Laguna Beach the ultimate destination for people-posing-inside-paintings fun.

As is this whimsical treat's way, it revealed its upcoming theme just ahead of Thanksgiving. And, as is the way of the pageant, tickets will go on sale almost immediately after the holiday.

That oh-so-patriotic 2020 theme?

It's Made in America. So count on seeing several classics from our nation's hallowed canon. Will Grant Wood make the cut? Edward Hopper? A few deeper, less-seen choices?

Stay tuned.

Pageant of the Masters kicks off its 87th season on July 8, 2020, and wraps it all up, after a multi-night, back-to-back run, on Sept. 3, 2020.

But dawdle not, for tickets for the American-made celebration go on sale on Dec. 1, 2019.

