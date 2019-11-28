Pageant of the Masters Tickets to Go on Sale

The annual "tableau vivant" performances do fill up. Want to make sure you'll see the 2020 show, which features a "Made in America" theme? Tickets go on sale Dec. 1, 2019.

What to Know Laguna Beach

July 8-Sept. 3, 2020

Tickets on sale Dec. 1

Standing still at the holidays?

Forget it. You're a blur. You're a streak of light. You're one of those spinning toys, the ones that glow, that kids love to watch go around and around and around.

But even though you yourself are on the move (an understatement around this time of year), there's a place, and a time of year, where life gets incredibly still.

It's Laguna Beach, the longtime home to Pageant of the Masters. That's the "tableau vivant" production that finds a host of game volunteers donning some creative cosmetics and costumes, all to summon to mind the figures of famous paintings and sculptures.

Rule one, or at least a big focus? Don't move. Don't move at all. Blink if you have to, but stay as placid as a painting.

Does this appeal to you, right about now, as the season is putting pedal to the metal?

We get it. And if you get it, too, best get your ticket to Pageant of the Masters, which will run in 2020 from July 8 through Sept. 3.

Long before that, however, tickets go on sale to the general public. And that date? It's nigh. How nigh? You can secure your seat to the popular event starting on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The theme for 2020 is "Made in America," so plan on admiring a number of iconic works that can help to tell the tale.

Nope, you probably can't stand totally still at the moment, but you can purchase a ticket to a spectacular where not moving, not even an inch, is part of the art.

