Deputies Search Antelope Valley Property After Discovery of Remains

Investigators planned to resume their search Friday morning at a property north of Angeles National Forest to determine if remains found there are human.

Homicide detectives were sent about 3:55 p.m. Thursday to the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area known as Juniper Hills, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The community is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The property had a burned-out structure and car on it. Investigators used orange flags to mark several locations on the property.

Arteaga called the investigation "active and ongoing."

Remains Found in Antelope Valley Might be Tied to Missing People

Bones were uncovered in a backyard in Antelope Valley. Authorities are learning the remains could possibly be connected to three missing people. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

The sheriff's department did not disclose how the remains came to light. A neighbor said deputies have visited the property several times in recent weeks.