For the second time in a little over a week, a panga boat arrived on the shores of Laguna Beach Tuesday. Border Patrol detained four people and are looking for five more.



On June 11, a small panga boat believed to have carried up to 12 people arrived in the same area in what the police called a smuggling operation. All occupants of that boat dispersed before the police arrived.



