Five Students Hit by Car Near Paramount High School: Sheriff

Five students were struck by a car near Paramount High School Monday, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at Rosecrans and Downey avenues, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Five students were hurt, with one student in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Lakewood station. The condition of the other four was not available, but multiple patients were taken to the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, and there was no immediate information regarding if anyone was arrested.

