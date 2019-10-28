Paramount Scrubs 'Terminator' Premiere Due to Wildfires

The original Grauman's Chinese Theatre forecourt, where stars have left their hand and foot prints in concrete for some 80 years, stands at the new Hollywood and Highland complex March 6, 2002 in Hollywood, CA. Hollywood and Highland will be the new home of the 74th Academy Awards presentations on March 24. The construction of Hollywood and Highland, which houses theaters, restaurants, and stores, and hotel is designed to revitalize the city of Hollywood which had been in a state of economic and esthetic decline in recent decades. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Even a Terminator is no match for a brush fire.

Due to the Getty Fire and other blazes burning in the Southland, Paramount Pictures and Skydance canceled Monday night's red-carpet premiere of "Terminator: Dark Fate" that was scheduled for the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

"We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires," according to a statement issued by Paramount.

The film's star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was among those forced to evacuate early Monday when the Getty Fire erupted in the Sepulveda Pass.

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning," Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. "If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians."