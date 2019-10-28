Paramount Scrubs 'Terminator' Premiere Due to Wildfires

Even a Terminator is no match for a brush fire.
Due to the Getty Fire and other blazes burning in the Southland, Paramount Pictures and Skydance canceled Monday night's red-carpet premiere of "Terminator: Dark Fate" that was scheduled for the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
"We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires," according to a statement issued by Paramount.
The film's star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was among those forced to evacuate early Monday when the Getty Fire erupted in the Sepulveda Pass.
"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning," Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. "If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians."