What to Know The last time the teachers held a strike was 30 years ago.

The LAUSD is the country's second largest school district with more than 600,000 students.

The two sides have been negotiating for nearly two years without coming close to a resolution.

Teachers at 1,000 schools across Los Angeles are potentially going on strike as early as Thursday amid a labor contract dispute between the school district and United Teachers Los Angeles, the union that represents the teachers.

The LAUSD has put together a Family Resource Guide on what to know to prepare and keep informed if the strike were to happen.

Below are key tips for parents:

LAUSD schools will remain open;

School hours will remain the same;

Morning and after-school program hours will remain the same;

School meals will continue to be served;

Students will be expected to attend school;

Absences will not be excused and will be counted against the student;

Parents will be notified of any schedule changes, if they occur;

Instruction will be provided by limited staff and substitutes.

For those who want to volunteer, you can get more information here. For more information, visit www.LAUSD.net.

Parents with more specific questions are encouraged to contact their local school.