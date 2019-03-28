Parents of Missing Baby Boy Plead Not Guilty to Child Abuse Charges

What to Know Jacsun Manson, 6 months old, was last seen on New Year's Eve

The boy's parents were arrested during a traffic stop in Culver City

Investigators say they believe the boy's remains are in a Corona landfill

The parents of a 6-month-old baby boy last seen on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in connection with the child's disappearance.

Kiana Williams and Adam Manson are due back in court April 10 after pleading not guilty to child abuse resulting in death. Their bail has been set at $5 million.

The remains of the couple's son, Jacsun Manson, are believe to be in a Riverside County landfill, according to investigators. Search teams returned to the Corona landfill earlier this week to resume the search, but did not report any signs of the baby.

The remains were likely thrown into a trash bin at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, then dumped at the landfill, investigators said.

Corona Landfill Search in Disappearance of Baby Boy

Police investigating the disappearance of a 6-month-old baby were at a Riverside County landfill Monday Feb. 25, 2019. (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

Manson and Williams had been staying with Jacsun in a South LA motel room on New Year's Eve. They had been living in in a Culver City shelter. They were arrested Jan. 3 in a stolen car, but the boy wasn't with them, police said.

Jacsun was reported missing later that month by the department of children and family services.