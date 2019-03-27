Be Aware of These Parking Restrictions Near Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2019 season at home Thursday against Arizona. With the start of baseball season, parking restriction will be enforced to avoid traffic delays near the stadium north of downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police issued the following information about temporary tow-away and no parking restrictions. These rules will be enforced between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Avenue of the Palms (Stadium Way) between Scott Road and Academy Road

Academy Road between Morton Avenue and Stadium Way

Scott Avenue between Boylston Street and Elysian Park Drive

Click here for information about parking options at Dodger Stadium and other transportation options. Details about the Dodger Stadium Express can be found here.