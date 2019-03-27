Be Aware of These Parking Restrictions Near Dodger Stadium on Opening Day - NBC Southern California
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks open the 2019 season Thursday at Dodger Stadium

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Be Aware of These Parking Restrictions Near Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

    The Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2019 season at home Thursday against Arizona. With the start of baseball season, parking restriction will be enforced to avoid traffic delays near the stadium north of downtown Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles police issued the following information about temporary tow-away and no parking restrictions. These rules will be enforced between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

     

    • Avenue of the Palms (Stadium Way) between Scott Road and Academy Road
    • Academy Road between Morton Avenue and Stadium Way
    • Scott Avenue between Boylston Street and Elysian Park Drive

     

    Click here for information about parking options at Dodger Stadium and other transportation options. Details about the Dodger Stadium Express can be found here

