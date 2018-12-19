'Parks and Recreation' Reunion Slated for PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media began its big PaleyFest reveals on Dec. 19, 2018. Coming up at the March TV festival, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood? A "Parks & Recreation" reunion.

If you've uttered "everything hurts and I'm dying" or "I am a goddess, a glorious female warrior" or "you are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox," you've likely been studying the supreme ways and deep thoughts of Leslie Knope.

And if that's the case, you're most definitely a lifelonger when it comes to "Parks and Recreation," the small-town sitcom with the big, civic-minded heart.

It aired on NBC from 2009 to 2015, and its absence from the small screen has left many a Pawnee person wishing they could have a bit more quippy cheer and heartfelt friendship-a-tude, plus a lot more Ron Swanson.

Those fans are about to get their hoped-for wish, for The Paley Center for Media revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 19 that a "Parks and Recreation" reunion will be part of PaleyFest 2019.

The first reveals for the huge television festival, which sees multiple nights of multiple casts sitting down for wide-ranging Q&As, traditionally arrive around the end of the year, a few months ahead of the late-winter festival.

Also among the first reveals?

"Pose," the FX show that "features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, ever" will have a night on stage at the festival, as will NBC's ever-obsessed-over "This Is Us," in its second PaleyFest appearance.

Tickets for the March 15-24, 2019 television festival will go on sale in January, with members of the Paley Center and Citi cardmembers getting first crack at purchasing during the Jan. 15-16 presale.

Eager to know the full slate of series set to show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood during PaleyFest?

All will be revealed, as of Jan. 14, 2019, but count on seeing several just-debuted shows on the line-up as well as some classic casts, too,

Including, yes, "Parks and Recreation," which, like the other participating shows of PaleyFest, will see plenty of its stars show up to chat. The full roster of what actors will be on stage, for all of the PaleyFest shows, will be released as the event draws closer.

In the immortal words of one Ms. Knope, "why would anyone ever eat anything besides breakfast food?"

And to that we add: Why would any fan miss this opportunity to see several stars, in full dish mode, from a funny and timeless favorite?

