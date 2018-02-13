Party Like It's Mardi Gras, Days After Mardi Gras

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 17

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

21+ guests; $33

Try to conjure up a big holiday that has the name of the particular day in it or an occasion that's very much tied to a specific day of the week.

There are a few biggies out there, but Christmas doesn't qualify here — it isn't known as Christmas Friday — and Halloween doesn't either, as it can fall on a Monday, as we all know, as well as a Saturday.

Thanksgiving, though, is always on a Thursday, and Mardi Gras? It's in the name, Fat Tuesday, which means you'll always don the beads and dance to the brass on the second day of the week, just ahead of Ash Wednesday.

But sometimes we can push our day-associated occasions just a bit. Thanksgiving dinner can be enjoyed on Friday morning, in the form of cold leftovers, and Mardi Gras?

Tuesday can become Saturday, if you're at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

That's the when and where for a post-Mardi Gras Mardi Gras festivity, one that's open to revelers who are 21 and older.

The date is Saturday, Feb. 17 — indeed, that's the one after Fat Tuesday 2018, which falls on Tuesday, Feb. 13 — and it all begins at 12:30, with a wrap time of 4 o'clock.

The tunes? Of the spirit-raising NOLA variety. The eats? Very Cajun, with shrimp po'boys and beignets taking centerstage. There are two choices, so best peruse both before clip-clopping for this wingding.

The price? It's $33, which also includes a craft beer, a five-buck betting voucher, and trackside seating, as well as a few other extras.

It isn't often that people are looking for some Tuesday-style spirit in their Saturday — it's usually the opposite, as we wish for more Saturdayishness in our Tuesdays — but this is one place to revel in the most famous Tuesday on the calendar, during the first weekend day that follows.

Happy Fat Tuesday, Santa Anita Park, but on the Saturday after!

