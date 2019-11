NBCLA A driver called 911 early Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 to report a body on the side of a mountain road north of Pasadena.

The body, identified only as that of a man in his 20s, was found near mile marker 26.85 at about 1 a.m. on Angeles Crest Highway, according to police.

A cause of death has not been determined.

