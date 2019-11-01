Pasadena Celebrates Its Iconic Craftsman Homes

The Gamble House, the best-know example of the style in Southern California (and perhaps beyond), will play part in the three-day happening.

What to Know Various locations around Pasadena, South Pasadena, and beyond

Nov. 1-3, 2019

Ticket prices vary

What style of architecture makes you slow your roll?

You could be drawn to houses of glass, or storybook cottages, or storybook cottages that are rife with glassy touches (of the whimsical, stained-glass variety, of course).

But if you're a maven of Craftsman homes, there's one place you're going to call upon to see A) some of the most iconic abodes ever and B) a profusion of classic casas.

It's Pasadena we're hailing here, which isn't a surprise to anyone who has every mooned over the Gamble House, a walk-inside work of art that is unarguably the most famous example of the form.

The city, however, is home to numerous, well-designed, beautifully restored Craftsman homes, and several will stand in the spotlight during the event-packed Craftsman Weekend from Pasadena Heritage.

The events are ticketed in a pick-and-choose fashion, meaning you can hop onto specific tours and happenings. Those include a lecture called "From Craftsman to Mid-century - Influences of Pasadena Architecture" on Saturday, Nov. 2 and a bus tour of Altadena's Heritage, also on Nov. 2.

Oh yes, a number of communities surrounding Pasadena will also be in the spotlight.

The schedule is brimming with gems for those who dig elegant design, vintage architecture, handcrafted furnishings, the decorative arts, and local history, so peruse the Nov. 1-3 events now.

Do you live in a Craftsman? Or frequently call upon the Crown City to soak up some of its visual splendor?

Start November with a long weekend devoted to the handsome and historic style, one that truly gives Pasadena, and much of Southern California, extra panache.

