Pasadena Rocks: Arroyo Seco Weekend Announced

What to Know June 23 and 24, 2018

Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl

Passes on sale on March 9 at 10 a.m.

The first day of March can inspire a few particular thoughts each and every year, including A) we're now inside a month that will, very soon, flow into the spring season and B) summer is only a season away once the vernal equinox arrives.

And summer has a way of ushering in some season-particular happenings, including, first up, and most rockingly, Arroyo Seco Weekend. The summer-starting two-day concert experience will once again turn it up at Brookside Park near the Rose Bowl Stadium in the very earliest days of the season.

The dates for the Goldenvoice-produced event are Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, the weekend right after the summer solstice, so feel free to leave those daisies in your hair for the concert, if you attended a solstice-focused festivity.

On the schedule at the titan-filled two-day party? Neal Young + Promise of Real is a Saturday headliner, as is Jack White. And Kings of Leon, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters are on the stage on Sunday.

Also on the line-up: Belle and Sebastian, Pretenders, Kamasi Washington, Jeff Goldblum, Alanis Morissette, Third Eye Blind, Los Lobos, and The Bangles.

As with the 2017 festival, which was the first year of Arroyo Seco Weekend, a number of talked-about fooderies will be in attendance, with Bourbon Steak, Jon & Vinny's, and Fritzi Coop already on the lengthy list, while Beer Belly'll be showing with the top-notch suds.

And, nope, you don't have to wait for the season before summer to buy your entry to this big, big, really big show. General admission tickets and passes go on sale on Friday, March 9 at 10 o'clock in the morning, with American Express cardmembers having an earlier crack at passes beginning on March 7.

A single-day general admission is $149 plus fees.

If you're seeking a swankier approach to the weekend, check out the brand-new Weekend Clubhouse VIP pass, which includes "... incredible amenities, exclusive access to intimate upfront guest viewing areas at both main stages, and lots more."





Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations