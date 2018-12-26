Pasadena-Themed Pop-up Flowers for Tournament Time

Wild for Pasadena? Visiting the Crown City during the Tournament of Roses? Call upon a Colorado Boulevard-based pop-up shop and visitors center, to peruse Pas-tastic buyables and get local info, through Jan. 5.

What to Know Pasadena Pop-up Shop and Visitors Center

59 E. Colorado Boulevard

Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Jan. 5, 2019

It's calculator time, Pasadenaphiles.

Which is the larger? The number of petals adorning a Rose Parade float or the number a questions a person visiting Pasadena during the Tournament of Roses might entertain?

Well, let's not be too unreal here: Number one is the answer, for those floats are positively doused in delightful bits of blossom.

But people calling upon the Crown City during its busiest week, and even people who live in Southern California and even Pasadena, do indeed have questions about where to eat, be entertained, to shop, and such.

For all of this, there is the Pasadena Pop-up Shop and Visitors Center, which is open now, at 59 E. Colorado Boulevard. And there it shall stay open, Tuesday through Sunday, with a wrap date of Sunday, Jan. 5.

Oh yes: It'll shutter on New Year's Day, keep in mind, which is rather a busy day 'round Colorado Boulevard, which you already know.

As for what's found inside the temporary one-stop swing-by for tourists and locals alike?

Look for "exclusive merchandise" for purchase like "Pasadena-branded mugs, water bottles, tote bags, and more."

Helpful representatives will also be standing by, all to guide you to great restaurants, historic things to see, and other Pas-tastic pastimes around the area.

The hours each day are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., giving you loads of time to decorate a float, if you're volunteering for that, or to visit a Rose-related event, like Bandfest presented by Remo.

While this is the Pasadena Convention & Visitors Center's inaugural pop-up shop, check it out: The long-running Pasadena Visitor Hotline has been around for 35 years.

So if you need a question answered over the horn, answer-having representatives are standing by to chat about all things Pasadena.

But if you're actually within the borders of Crown Town? And want to stock up on the local merch? Lucky you, but best swing by 59 E. Colorado Boulevard, before Jan. 5, 2019.

