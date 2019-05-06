Pasadena's New Rooftop Dining Destination Debuts

Soak in the sun while you dine at Granville on Lake Avenue.

What to Know 270 S. Lake Avenue

Pasadena

Open 7 days a week, with midnight closings on Friday and Saturday nights

The idea of going to the lake, all to while away a splendid sunshiny afternoon, is a tempting one, especially as the days grow warmer and alfresco pleasures call to us.

But if getting to the lake is a little daunting, and time-consuming, too, you can probably get to Lake Avenue, the shop- and eatery-lined thoroughfare that runs for several handsome blocks through the heart of Pasadena.

For there is a place to soak up the sunbeams, and live that alfresco lifestyle for an hour or two, and it is now sitting above the avenue below.

It's Granville, the fifth and newest outpost of the SoCal-based restaurant group, and it includes a feature that'll draw diners throughout the coming summer months, and beyond.

It's a stylish rooftop deck with its very own name: Bar del Mar by Granville.

Is there a fireplace to ward off the light chill of a May Gray evening? Indeed. Can you take a seat on one of the lounge-y pieces of furniture, to up the relax-strong element? For sure.

Will you be able to see the San Gabriels, if you dig enjoying mountain views as you sip a cocktail? Oh yes, so nice, we like it.

And if a street scene is more your thing? Stay on the first floor, which has "an indoor-outdoor wrap-around bar that spills out onto a sidewalk patio on bustling Lake Avenue."

As for what you'll be sipping and/or noshing while you're either at the Lake or above it all, communing with the glorious San Gabes?

A Picante Pineapple Margarita is one summer-style sip on the menu, which also includes hearty American classics like burgers (the Bacon & Blue is one flavor-laden choice).

Ready to hit the lake, we mean the Lake, as the sunshine scene gains strength? The latest Granville just debuted in April, bringing both rooftop sipping and Lake-adjacent dining to the Crown City's ever-burgeoning restaurant scene.

The other Granvilles filling out the gourmand-casual, cocktail-strong family tree? Hello Burbank, Glendale, Studio City, and West Hollywood.

