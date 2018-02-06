Travelers, Heads-Up: Passport Fee Increases From $25 to $35 - NBC Southern California
Travelers, Heads-Up: Passport Fee Increases From $25 to $35

The change will be effective April 2.

By Heather Navarro

Published at 6:26 PM PST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Starting in April, travelers will pay a little bit more for a passport.

    The Department of State announced Jan. 31 that the execution fee will go from $25 to $35.

    The change will be effective April 2.

    People who apply for a passport by mail will not see the fee increase, the Department of State said in a release.

    Passport execution applies only to the in-person applications, which means it affects those applying at a post office or where applications are reviewed and verified. This applies to first-time applicants. 

    The form used for mail renewal by mail is DS-82.

    The increased fee is in addition to the standard application fee, which is $110 for the book, and $30 for a passport card. All fees can be viewed here.

    All other forms can be found here.

