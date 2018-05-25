Pay Tribute on Memorial Day at SoCal Events

Watch as 3,000 carnations flitter to the ground at the Annual Memorial Day Flower Drop & Air Fair on Monday, May 28.

What to Know Monday, May 28

Palm Springs, Long Beach, San Pedro, Canoga Park, West LA

Times/prices vary

Remembering those who have bravely served and displaying your respect and gratitude in a real and thoughtful way?

There will be several places, and historic spots, and come-together to-dos around Southern California and into the desert in the days ahead, and on Memorial Day itself, which is Monday, May 28, 2018.

And it's in the desert where one of the most dramatic and moving Memorial Day tributes occurs, each and every year.

It's the Flower Drop & Air Fair at the Palm Springs Air Museum, when some "3,000 red and white carnations" are dropped from a B-25 Mitchell bomber in rememberance of "... all of our fallen comrades."

That happens at 1'clock, as part of a larger ceremony that includes music, speeches, and more, and yes: You are invited to take a flower home with you.

In Canoga Park on that same day? Look for the 29th annual Memorial Day Parade, which has the theme of "Saluting the Price of Freedom." The 2018 event takes place on Sherman Way between Owensmouth and Mason starting at 11 (following a 10 a.m. ceremony).

There are several happenings at the Los Angeles National Cemetery throughout the long weekend, with a Flag Placement Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 26 and the Sony Picture Entertainment Annual Flower Placement Ceremony on May 27.

The Queen Mary was known as The Grey Ghost for much of World War II, and her important role during that time is examined, in-depth, via photos, documents, and displays, at the Long Beach ocean-liner. Stop by and see the history, and do note that all active and retired military members are invited to board the ship, for free, through Monday, May 28.

The Battleship USS Iowa will also have several events on Monday, May 28, including a rememberance ceremony, a patriotic dance piece from the San Pedro City Ballet, military vehicles on display, and several more events, some for kids. Take a look at the schedule now.

And keep in mind that the Blue Star Museums program, which offers military families free admission to hundreds of science, cultural, and art museums, begins its summertime run on Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations