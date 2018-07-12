Build-a-Bear was the place to be Thursday.
The "Pay Your Age" day, a promotion where shoppers only have to pay whatever amount their age is, was a huge hit for toy company Build-A-Bear. Maybe even too huge.
Build-A-Bear announced Wednesday that it was forced to close all its store lines in the U.S. and Canada due to safety concerns. The company said in a statement that the "overwhelming response" from customers resulted in "long lines, extensive waits and disappointed guests." An update to the statement announced that Build-A-Bear would give out vouchers to members of its "Bonus Club" online until Sunday night at midnight.
Build-A-Bear locations across Southern California were no exception to the extremely long lines.
Below, check out what some shoppers hoping to cash in on the sale experienced while waiting Wednesday.