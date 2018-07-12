 Build-a-Bear's 'Pay Your Age Day' Frenzy Had Lines Wrapping Around Stores - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Build-a-Bear's 'Pay Your Age Day' Frenzy Had Lines Wrapping Around Stores

By Austin Green

11 PHOTOS

55 minutes ago

Build-a-Bear was the place to be Thursday.

The "Pay Your Age" day, a promotion where shoppers only have to pay whatever amount their age is, was a huge hit for toy company Build-A-Bear. Maybe even too huge.

Build-A-Bear announced Wednesday that it was forced to close all its store lines in the U.S. and Canada due to safety concerns. The company said in a statement that the "overwhelming response" from customers resulted in "long lines, extensive waits and disappointed guests." An update to the statement announced that Build-A-Bear would give out vouchers to members of its "Bonus Club" online until Sunday night at midnight.

Build-A-Bear locations across Southern California were no exception to the extremely long lines.

Below, check out what some shoppers hoping to cash in on the sale experienced while waiting Wednesday.
More Photo Galleries
Famous Mug Shots: Paul Manafort, Stormy Daniels
Inside the Magic: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Connect With Us
AdChoices