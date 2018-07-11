Person Stabbed, Killed in Long Beach After Altercation Involving Pedestrian, Driver

A manhunt was on after a pedestrian was stabbed, killed in Long Beach. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on July 11, 2018. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

A person died in a stabbing incident in Long Beach Wednesday night following some sort of altercation between a driver travelling northbound on Orange Avenue and a pedestrian crossing the street.

It remained unclear whether the pedestrian or the driver was the victim in the incident, but one man was dead at the end of the night, and details on the suspect were few and far in between.

The Long Beach Police Department did confirm that they were treating the incident as a homicide and that no one was in custody related to the attack.

A pile of clothing was visible on the sidewalk, belonging to the deceased stabbing victim.

The incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, with some witnesses saying road rage may have been a factor. The Long Beach Police Department would not confirm whether road rage was a factor, but something led to two men fighting. One of the two men pulled a knife, and it remained unclear whether the aggressor was the driver or the pedestrian.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later. Police were conducting interviews with possible witnesses and were searching for a suspect.