Pedro Baez #52 and Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watch Gorkys Hernandez #7 of the San Francisco Giants score on a balk by Baez in the seventh inning at AT&T Park on April 27, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sigh.

Pedro Baez fell off the mound and was called for a balk as the Los Angeles Dodgers gifted the San Francisco Giants a 6-4 win on Friday night at AT&T Park.

The game was decided on a pair of four-run innings for both teams.

The Dodgers erased a two-run deficit when they batted around for four runs in the fourth inning, and the Giants also rallied from a two-run deficit when they scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

After an RBI single by Gorkys Hernandez and an RBI double for Kelby Tomlinson, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went to the bullpen to bring in the right-hander Baez with runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh.

"Tony just didn't have it tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of relief pitcher Tony Cingrani who gave up the tying runs. "I took him out of the game for Petey [Baez]."

Baez made one pitch to Joe Panik before he fell off the mound, dropping the ball on his way and was called for a balk by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson.

The balk allowed the go-ahead run to score and the Giants tacked on an insurance run two pitches later on a sacrifice fly for Panik.

"It's a balk because it didn't go past the foul line," said Roberts of the odd play that saw Baez fall down. "As he tried to make his pitch he tripped and because the ball stayed in fair play it was considered a balk."

The Giants got solo home runs from Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford in the second inning.

Longoria broke out of a slump when he crushed an 81 MPH changeup from Hyun-Jin Ryu for his fifth home run of the season.

A few batters later, Crawford clobbered a 75MPH curveball to give the Giants a 2-0 lead.

Ryu left with the lead in the sixth inning, allowing just two runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

"The two homers I gave up today all came off a misplaced curveball," said Ryu through a translator. "They were both mistakes. They did a good job capitalizing."

In his last four starts, Ryu has a 1.49 ERA with 32 strikeouts and just four walks.

Ryu helped his own cause with a two-run double in the fourth inning that gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. Los Angeles also got RBI doubles from Yasmani Grandal and Yasiel Puig in the inning.

San Francisco starter Derek Holland did not factor in the decision, allowing four runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 3 and 1/3 innings.

That's My Quad

Matt Kemp scored on the Grandal double in the fourth inning, but left the game with left quad tightness.

Birthday Boy

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager celebrated his 24th birthday and entered the game in the 8th inning and got a pinch-hit.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will play a doubleheader on Saturday as RHP Walker Buehler will start game one at 1:05PM PST and LHP Alex Wood will start game two against Johnny Cueto at 7:05PM PST.





