Peek Inside 29Rooms, Refinery29's Kaleidoscopic Experience

Visual, pow-packing, conversation-encouraging wonderlands of walk-into-'em art experiences? They're flowering more robustly these days, from The Museum of Ice Cream to the upcoming Candytopia. And if you put a modern titan of style behind such a concept, the result will be an event rife with zazz, sparkle, color, interactiveness, spunk, and big ideas (the kind of ideas that spark those aforementioned conversations, yes).



The style titan we refer to here is Refinery29, the well-respected go-to in what the future holds fashion-wise, and the place? It's 29Rooms, a large-scale pop-up which began in New York. As for its Los Angeles sojourn? The walk-through, pose-and-take-a-picture place is expected to welcome some 25,000 visitors over but a few select December dates at ROW DTLA in the Arts District. Date one is Thursday, Dec. 7, and while tickets flew for the experience (just about the instant they became available), you can look inside now, the better to gain a deeper sense of the high-concept spectacle that's been billed as a "Funhouse of Style, Culture, and Technology."