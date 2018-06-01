Peek Inside the Magical New Jim Henson Exhibit

If every summer seems to produce that one hit song that raises the spirits and summons smiles, well, consider this the summer of the hit retrospective, a large-scale museum show that will also be incredibly spirit-raising and smile-summoning. It's The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, a wondrous celebration of the puppeteer's life, career, talents, and endearing/enduring outlook on the world.



The Museum of the Moving Image in New York City is behind this Muppet-filled, script-packed, storyboard-laden show, a creatively rich display that will be on view at the Skirball Cultural Center through Sunday, Sept. 2.



Interactive exhibits, like the chance to build your own Muppet, and perform for the camera, are part of the effervescent experience. Prepare to have fun, yes, but to also connect with the puppeteer's unique ability to combine humor, empathy, and optimism, a tonic for all who enter.



Ready for the smile-summoning show of the summer of 2018? Take a look around the exhibit now, to see just a few of the joy-bringing treasures it holds...