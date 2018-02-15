Peek Inside the Soon-to-Open Hotel Figueroa

Like so many landmarks around Southern California, Hotel Figueroa will mark its first century in less than a decade. It opened as "an exclusive women's hostelry by the YWCA" in 1926, and soon became a "social gathering place for female artists." The inn's lavish Moroccan detailing became its calling card in later decades, but it shuttered in 2015 to make way for an extensive Mediterranean-themed renovation, a rethink overseen by design firm Studio Collective.



Hotel Figueroa is now ready for its official "hello, again" debut on Monday, Feb. 19. What's inside? Some 268 rooms, works by local artists, and a trio of bars, including Bar Alta, which requires reservations. Take a peek now at the historic property, which sits just north of LA Live, and occupies a central place in the lore and memory of downtown's grand hotels.