People Posing in Paintings: Famous Pageant Opens

Holding still? Most of us just can't, not for a moment. We've got errands to complete, texts to send, nibbles to nosh, and if we're not running thataway we're probably running thisaway. And yet several talented volunteers are able to stay as motionless as a breeze on a hot day, all to play a part in one of the world's great tableaux vivant spectacles.



It's Pageant of the Masters we're quite obviously referencing here, and the "tableaux vivant" bit means that real humans play the roles of famous characters from iconic paintings and sculptures. Through make-up, costumes, lighting, craftsmanship, and talent, those paintings seemingly come to (still) life each summer, before audience members' typically amazed eyes.



The 2018 art-loving extravaganza opens on July 7 in Laguna Beach, with an end date on the first day of September. Don't miss this one, if you've heard about it for years. It really must be seen to be believed. Well, you believe it, surely? Or can you not believe that, in our frenetic world, people can stay utterly still as they portray a figure in a painting? Scroll on for the painterly proof now...