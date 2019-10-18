Person Arrested After Climbing Into and Stealing From a Red Cross Donation Bin

A person was arrested in Norwalk after breaking into a Red Cross donation bin Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Published 51 minutes ago)

A person was arrested in Norwalk Thursday after being recorded climbing intoand removing items from a Red Cross donation bin.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant came across the person between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. near the intersection of San Antonio Drive and Firestone Boulevard, according to the agency.

The sergeant stopped to record the person as they climbed into the donation bin and threw out items.

The items were recovered and the person was arrested.

The identity of the person was not immediately disclosed.

The department took to Twitter to share the video, reminding people that climbing into donation bins like this one can be dangerous.

Several people have died after getting stuck in similar bins, including a man in South Los Angeles in 2017.