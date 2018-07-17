What to Know Edward Berber was fatally shot in his Hacienda Heights home on Dec. 6, 2005.

Based on recent interviews and at the time of the murder, detectives have released an image of a person of interest.

Detectives are offering a $10,000 reward for the location of the person of interest.

The sister of a father of two man killed in his bed more than a dozen years ago pleaded Tuesday for the public's to help find the killer.

Edward Berber was killed Dec. 6, 2005. Investigators on Tuesday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the case and announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"He had dreams and goals, not just for himself but for his family," said Alejandra Johnson, the victim's sister, during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. "As my younger brother, I wished I was like him."

Berber was found by his mother in his home in the 1800 block of Charlemonte Avenue in Hacienda Heights, said sheriff's Deputy Wally Bracks. There was no signs of forced entry and he was the only one in the home. His children, 8 and 3 years old at the time, were with their mother at the time of the slaying.

"We are here today because we believe we can show you the face of a killer, and that you the public can bring peace and justice to the family of Edward Berber," Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at the news conference.

Investigators were looking into Berber's background, noting he was going through a divorce and have been in contact with the wife. But nothing in his background suggests he had any falling out with anyone, Sgt. Robert Martindale said.

"This is definitely not a normal case," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Martindale, Sgt. Gina Eguia or Sgt. W. Cotter at 323-890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip at LA Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).