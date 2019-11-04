Person of Interest Identified in Deadly Van Nuys Hit-and-Run Crash

Roberto Ocampo has been identified as a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run in Van Nuys.

An apparent street race caught on surveillance video killed a 22-year-old man in Van Nuys, police said, and they're now looking for the hit-and-run driver.

Security video shows two white cars apparently street racing when 22-year-old Neri Ramirez Chalo walked out into the street and into the path of the speeding cars before realizing his mistake.

"The victim began to run and subsequently was struck by the suspect vehicle," Det. Josh Wade of the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division said. "The force of the collision propelled him down the roadway, at which point he came to rest."

Paramedics pronounced Chalo dead at the scene.

About half a mile away, investigators found an abandoned 2008 white Infinity G37 sedan, and they are certain it is the murder weapon.

"This was confirmed through debris that we located, as well as damage to the vehicle consistent with the accident," Wade said.

Without going in to detail, detectives asked for help finding Roberto Ocampo of North Hills, whom they are calling a "person of interest."

Wade said, "[Ocampo] has failed to come forward and provide a statement. We've reached out to his family. We believe it is likely he is receiving assistance from his family and avoiding contacting us. We want to urge him to come forward."

A reward of $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, the LAPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.