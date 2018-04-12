Personal Belongings of Missing Family Found in NorCal River

Personal belongings of a missing Santa Clarita family have been found along a Northern California river where it is believed they may have been swept away in heavy rains.

Parts of what appear to be a maroon Honda Pilot -- the same SUV the family was in on their road trip vacation -- were also found, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The Thottapilly family -- father Sandeep, 42, mother Soumya, 38, and their two children, son Siddhant, 12, and daughter Saachi, 9 -- was driving from Portland, Oregon to San Jose when they disappeared.

On April 6, a car was reportedly submerged in the Eel River, a little north of the town of Leggett, during heavy rains. A search for the vehicle was called off when it became too dangerous for rescuers.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the searchers combed the riverbanks and located the personal items, which were identified as belonging to the Tottapillys by family members.

No bodies were recovered.

Sheriff’s officials plan to hold a press conference about the search Friday afternoon.