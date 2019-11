Biscuit is the pet of the week for Friday Nov. 22, 2019.

The grin on Biscuit's face is sort of her default.

This happy little dog is a 5-month-old Chihuahua-beagle puppy. She's a sweetheart who brings constant sunshine everywhere she goes.

Need some more happiness in your home. Then visit Biscuit at the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA.