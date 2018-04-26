Pet of the Week: Rusty - NBC Southern California
Pet of the Week: Rusty

    Rusty is the pet of the week for Thursday April 26, 2018.

    ID: A1767015

    He is an 8-year-old neutered orange-and-white domestic long-haired cat who is a very loving guy. He will purr if you pet him and will start bumping your handing to ask for more if you stop. Rusty is a little shy when you first bring him to a new home, but he just needs someone to give him time and love so he can get used to his new surroundings.

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

