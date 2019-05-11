Pet Food Shortage at spcaLa Shelters

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) shelters are asking the community for help with providing food to cats and dogs in their shelters.

Two spcaLA locations and Long Beach Animal Care Services are experiencing a pet food shortage and are in need of fod for kittens, cats, dogs and puppies or funds to buy pet food.

Both wet and dry pet food from all stages of life are needed, as well as cat litter.

"spcaLA works with local and national pet food manufacturers and retailers to obtain donated food and litter," said Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA President. "However, this season's need has proved greater than supplies available at the present time, and we're hoping the community can help."

There are about 500 animals at the two spcaLA locations who share about 60,000 pounds of food, including the animals in the Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Donations of unopened pet food can be taken to any spcaLA location during their business hours, shipped direct from spcaLA's Amazon Wish List, or made at www.spcaLA.com.