Cheeto is the pet of the week for Thursday June 14, 2018.

ID: A1779037



Cheeto is a 4-year-old neutered male cat. This handsome orange tabby long-hair is full of love and just wants to be loved. Cheeto likes to be pet and roll around onto his back for attention. He also likes to be held and would make a great addition to any family with lots of love to give.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)