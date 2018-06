Timmy is the pet of the week for Thursday June 7, 2018.

Timmy is the pet of the week for Thursday June 7, 2018.

ID: A178220

Timmy is 2 years old, a male Chihuahua who weighs about 5 1/2 pounds. He is very affectionate and would make a great snuggle buddy. He's a friendly little dog who gets along with people, children and other dogs, especially dogs his size so he can cuddle with them.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)