Pet of the Week: Shaily

Shaily is the pet of the week for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Meet Shaily, the pet of the week for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018.

She's a tan and white Chihuahua smooth coated mix. The shelter thinks she's about 10 years old and she weighs approximately 12 pounds.

This pup enjoys walks and loves to run and play. She has an old eye injury so her right eye is smaller than the left. Shaily has a spunky personality and she's ready to be adopted from the West Valley Shelter.

You can find more adoption information here.

ID: A1829764

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)