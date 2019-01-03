Pet of the Week: Shaily - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Pet of the Week: Shaily

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pet of the Week: Shaily
    West Valley Animal Shelter
    Shaily is the pet of the week for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018.

    Meet Shaily, the pet of the week for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018.

    She's a tan and white Chihuahua smooth coated mix. The shelter thinks she's about 10 years old and she weighs approximately 12 pounds. 

    This pup enjoys walks and loves to run and play. She has an old eye injury so her right eye is smaller than the left. Shaily has a spunky personality and she's ready to be adopted from the West Valley Shelter. 

    You can find more adoption information here

    ID: A1829764

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices