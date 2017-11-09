Pet of the Week: Ace

Ace is the Clear the Shelters pet of the week for Thursday Nov. 9, 2017.

ID: A1740023

This cute 2-month-old kitten is playful and sweet. He has a lot of energy and will bring some joy to your home for the holidays. Ace came in as a stray along with his two brothers -- they look almost exactly the same. He is the largest of the three.

Ace and his brothers will be available for adoption at the West Valley animal shelter on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)