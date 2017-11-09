Pet of the Week: Ace - NBC Southern California
Pet of the Week: Ace

    KNBC-TV
    Ace is the Clear the Shelters pet of the week for Thursday Nov. 9, 2017.

    ID: A1740023

    This cute 2-month-old kitten is playful and sweet. He has a lot of energy and will bring some joy to your home for the holidays. Ace came in as a stray along with his two brothers -- they look almost exactly the same. He is the largest of the three.

    Ace and his brothers will be available for adoption at the West Valley animal shelter on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. 

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

