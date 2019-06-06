Pet of the Week: Alley

Alley is a 3-year-old female mixed breed dog. She arrived at West Valley Animal Shelter as a stray. She's a little shy at first, but once she’s out of her kennel she warms up. She still shakes and is a little nervous, but does not show aggression.

Alley likes to be held and gets along with her kennel mate. She walks well on the leash and likes to be in your lap. She would probably do best in a home without small children until she is more confident. She needs a quiet home with someone who will give her lots of TLC and patience.

ID: A1859125

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)